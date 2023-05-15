UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Aware Of American Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In China For Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 11:29 PM

The United States is aware of a Chinese court sentencing an American to life in prison in connection to espionage charges, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday

"We are aware of the sentencing of a US citizen in the PRC (People's Republic of China) on charges of espionage," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, an intermediate people's court in China's eastern city of Suzhou sentenced Hong Kong Permanent resident Liang Chengyun, who holds a US passport, to life in prison for espionage.

Chengyun, 78, also known as John Shing-wan Leung, was deprived of political rights, the court said in a statement, adding that the Chinese authorities had confiscated his property worth 500,000 Yuan ($71,800) as part of the first instance trial.

No other details on the case were provided by the court.

