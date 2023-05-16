UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Aware Of Reports US Citizen Died Fighting In Bakhmut, Seeking More Info

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The United States is aware of reports claiming an American died while fighting in Bakhmut and is seeking additional confirmation, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States is aware of reports claiming an American died while fighting in Bakhmut and is seeking additional confirmation, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of those reports of the death of a US citizen in Bakhmut and we are continuing to seek additional confirmation," Patel said during a press briefing. As you know, our ability to verify reports of deaths of US citizens in Ukraine is incredibly limited."

