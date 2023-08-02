Open Menu

State Dept. Says Cannot Confirm Plans To Evacuate Embassy In Niger, Facility Remains Open

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 11:09 PM

State Dept. Says Cannot Confirm Plans to Evacuate Embassy in Niger, Facility Remains Open

The State Department cannot confirm any plans to evacuate the US Embassy in Niger and the facility remains open, spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The State Department cannot confirm any plans to evacuate the US Embassy in Niger and the facility remains open, spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

"I cannot (confirm reports). I've seen the reports. I'm not in a position to make announcements at this point. I will say that the US embassy ... is open. We intend for it to remain open," Miller said at a press briefing.

