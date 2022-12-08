UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Castillo Now Former President After Peruvian Congress Impeached Him

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The United States understands that Pedro Castillo is now a former president after the Peruvian Congress moved to impeach him, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We understand that many of the deputies and within Pedro Castillo's government have since resigned. We understand that Congress has since taken action to impeach Pedro Castillo ...

My understanding is that given the action of the Congress, he is now a former president" Price said during a press conference.

The United States will continue following the developments as they unfold, and Washington will act in accordance with the wishes and the aspirations of the Peruvian people, Price added.

Earlier in the day, Castillo dissolved the parliament, which was supposed to consider his impeachment for the third time. However, the lawmakers still gathered for the meeting.

