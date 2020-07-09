State Dept. Says China Should Meet Russia to Consider Next Steps for Arms Control Talks

The United States recommends that China and Russia hold a meeting soon to discuss next steps in order to launch trilateral discussions on arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States recommends that China and Russia hold a meeting soon to discuss next steps in order to launch trilateral discussions on arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations.

As such, prudent next steps will need to include face-to-face meetings between the United States and China," Ortagus said. "The Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, will invite the Chinese government to join in good faith negotiations in Vienna, Austria. The United States also recommends that China meet with Russia at an early date to consider next steps for trilateral arms control negotiations."