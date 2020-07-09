UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Dept. Says China Should Meet Russia To Consider Next Steps For Arms Control Talks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

State Dept. Says China Should Meet Russia to Consider Next Steps for Arms Control Talks

The United States recommends that China and Russia hold a meeting soon to discuss next steps in order to launch trilateral discussions on arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States recommends that China and Russia hold a meeting soon to discuss next steps in order to launch trilateral discussions on arms control, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes China's commitment to engage in arms control negotiations.

As such, prudent next steps will need to include face-to-face meetings between the United States and China," Ortagus said. "The Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, will invite the Chinese government to join in good faith negotiations in Vienna, Austria. The United States also recommends that China meet with Russia at an early date to consider next steps for trilateral arms control negotiations."

Related Topics

Russia China Vienna Austria United States Government

Recent Stories

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

9 minutes ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

16 minutes ago

Zakat Fund approves disbursement of AED92 million ..

39 minutes ago

Greenpeace Activists Hang Climate Change Banner Ov ..

1 minute ago

PDMA minister briefs Chief Minister on arrangement ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.