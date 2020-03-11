UrduPoint.com
State Dept. Says China Uses Economic Leverage to Suppress Hong Kong Freedom of Expression

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US State Department said in its annual Report on Human Rights Practices unveiled on Wednesday that China exerted economic pressure on Hong Kong to suppress freedom of expression.

"The government used economic leverage on the mainland to suppress freedom of expression in Hong Kong," the report said.

The State Department said the Chinese government instructed a Hong Kong-based Cathay Airlines to bar any employee who participated in protests last August from working on flights that entered Chinese airspace.

The State Department also accused China of maintaining significant control over the media, especially with respect to what it said are "sensitive" topics.

"Officially, only state-run media outlets have government approval to cover CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders or other topics deemed 'sensitive,'" the report said.

While the Chinese authorities do not have a total control over media content in Hong Kong, Beijing does have "unchecked authority" to mandate how particular issues should be reported, the State Department said.

Hong Kong was gripped by violent protests since June of 2019. Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but protests continued and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

Beijing has said the situation in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to prevent violence and restore order.

