State Dept. Says Claims That Ukrainian Grain Not Reaching Poorer Countries Are False

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The claims that grain from Ukrainian ports is not reaching impoverished countries are not true, US Department of State spokesman Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"There were claims that grain was not going to countries that needed it. That is simply not the case,"  Patel told a briefing.

He stressed that the Black Sea initiative is a humanitarian arrangement.

"The United States did not provide any sanctions relief in exchange for the grain deal initiative. Our sanctions have never targeted humanitarian (initiatives)," Patel said.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of breaching the grain deal arrangements, noting that just two out of 80 vessels shipping grain out of Ukraine have headed to poorer countries.

 On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

