State Dept. Says Concerned About Chinese Disposal, Russian 'Undeclared' Chemical Arms

July 10, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States has concerns about China's chemical weapons stockpile destruction efforts, as well as Russia's purported maintenance of "undeclared stockpiles," Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"We have questions about some of the destruction of China's stockpile," Stewart said during a press briefing. "We also have concerns specifically with respect to the undeclared chemicals weapons that Russia is maintaining.

The statement comes following the destruction of all declared US chemical weapons stockpiles last week.

The US remains committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention, Stewart said.

However, threats posed by chemical weapons still exist and require the active focus of US officials, Stewart said. The US will continue to support the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) through engagement and financial support, Stewart added.

Russia destroyed the last of its chemical weapons stocks in 2017 as verified by the OPCW.

