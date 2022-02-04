State Dept. Says Confident in Declassified Info After Claiming Russia Planning Provocation

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, when asked to provide specific evidence alleging Russia is fabricating a propaganda video to invade Ukraine, said the United States declassifies information when they are confident in the findings.

"(W)hen we make intelligence information we do so in a way that protects sensitive sources and methods, you also know that... we declassify information only when we're confident in that information," price said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Price, when pressed to provide specific evidence to back the US administration's claims Russia is preparing false-flag operations, said that the public announcement is evidence because it is based on intelligence information that was declassified.

The Biden administration claims Russia is allegedly preparing a propaganda video that will support a false-flag operation to justify an invasion in Ukraine.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has replied that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and that it is not threatening anyone.