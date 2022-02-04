UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Confident In Declassified Info After Claiming Russia Planning Provocation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

State Dept. Says Confident in Declassified Info After Claiming Russia Planning Provocation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, when asked to provide specific evidence alleging Russia is fabricating a propaganda video to invade Ukraine, said the United States declassifies information when they are confident in the findings.

"(W)hen we make intelligence information we do so in a way that protects sensitive sources and methods, you also know that... we declassify information only when we're confident in that information," price said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Price, when pressed to provide specific evidence to back the US administration's claims Russia is preparing false-flag operations, said that the public announcement is evidence because it is based on intelligence information that was declassified.

The Biden administration claims Russia is allegedly preparing a propaganda video that will support a false-flag operation to justify an invasion in Ukraine.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has replied that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and that it is not threatening anyone.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Price United States Border

Recent Stories

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

1 hour ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

1 hour ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

1 hour ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

1 hour ago
 Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Ex ..

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

1 hour ago
 Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>