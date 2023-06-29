State Dept. Says Deadly Shooting Happened Outside Consulate in Jeddah, No Americans Harmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A deadly shooting took place outside the US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but no Americans were harmed, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We can confirm reports of a shooting incident today outside our Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"There were two fatalities, including a member of the Consulate's local guard force as well as the assailant, who was killed by Saudi security forces."

During the incident, the consulate was locked down and no Americans were harmed in the attack, the spokesperson said.

The US Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident, according to the spokesperson.