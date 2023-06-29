Open Menu

State Dept. Says Deadly Shooting Happened Outside Consulate In Jeddah, No Americans Harmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 03:40 AM

State Dept. Says Deadly Shooting Happened Outside Consulate in Jeddah, No Americans Harmed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A deadly shooting took place outside the US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but no Americans were harmed, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"We can confirm reports of a shooting incident today outside our Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"There were two fatalities, including a member of the Consulate's local guard force as well as the assailant, who was killed by Saudi security forces."

During the incident, the consulate was locked down and no Americans were harmed in the attack, the spokesperson said.

The US Embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident, according to the spokesperson.

Related Topics

Attack Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

4 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

6 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

6 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

6 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

6 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

6 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

6 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

6 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World