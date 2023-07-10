(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The United States' decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine will not affect support from other nations, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We consulted closely with our allies and partners on this decision.

I am not going to detail all those conversations but i don't believe - based on those conversations - we don't believe the decision will impact support for Ukraine from around the globe," Miller told a briefing. "We do not believe this is an issue that is going to crack the unity that we've had with our allies and partners."

Miller added that the decision was made based on the fact that Ukraine is in the middle of its counteroffensive and is running low on munitions. Kiev will conduct an extensive demining operation after the conflict is over, he added.