State Dept. Says Discussed Sanctions on Russia Implementation With Gold Industry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination James O'Brien met with leading gold industry companies to discuss the importance of the Russia sanctions implementation, the US State Department said in a press release.

"Yesterday, Ambassador James O'Brien, Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination, led an interagency discussion with leading companies and associations across the gold sector. The meeting focused on the importance of the gold industry's robust implementation of Russia-focused sanctions and of applying broader due diligence standards, including to Russia-backed actors, such as the Wagner Group, around the globe," the release said on Wednesday.

The participants of the meeting also discussed the role gold plays in supporting "regimes of concern" in Latin America and Africa, and illicit networks, the release said.

In January, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on the Wagner group for its criminal activities, including in the Central African Republic, where the organization allegedly controls numerous gold and diamond mines.

Bloomberg reported in August that the Russian private security firm Wagner was trying to exploit instability in the Central African Republic to take control of its gold mines. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ministry took note of the US publication, the latest in a string of Western efforts to stir controversy about Russia in Africa.