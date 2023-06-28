State Dept. Says Encouraged by Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Efforts as US Talks Begin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The United States is encouraged by the recent efforts Azerbaijan and Armenia have been making to engage productively in peace talks and will continue to assist the two countries during the process where feasible, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"The United States is encouraged by recent efforts of Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage productively on the peace process, and we will continue to assist them in any way that we can to build on that momentum," Miller said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov ahead of talks between the two, which are taking place this week in Washington.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to have a trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers on Thursday, June 29, to further discuss reaching a potential peace agreement between the two countries.�