State Dept. Says Expects No Discussions With Russia At G20 Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

State Dept. Says Expects No Discussions With Russia at G20 Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States does not expect any contacts between the American and Russian delegations at the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"I don't expect that there will be discussions between the United States and Russia in the context of the G20," Price told a briefing.

"But it is fair to say that the viability of our embassy in Moscow is of the utmost importance to us principally because we believe that even in times of tension ... it is vitally important that we'd be able to communicate, and we'd be able to communicate openly with one another."

