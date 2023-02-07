UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Expects To Stay In Touch With China Over Balloon Incident In Coming Days

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The United States will remain engaged with China in the coming days regarding the destruction of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the US, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We're going to remain in touch with our PRC counterparts," Price said during a press briefing.

"Just as we continue to remain in contact and dialogue with the PRC in the coming days, as I expect we'll do at various levels, we'll determine when it's appropriate to potentially look to travel to the PRC."

The detection of the balloon, which China claims was engaged in scientific research, prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to Beijing. The US eventually shot down the airship off the coast of the state of South Carolina and is now salvaging debris to gather more information.

More Stories From World

