State Dept. Says Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Really Important'

Published May 17, 2023

The 60-day extension of the Black Sea grain initiative is "really important," and the United States will continue working with its partners in the United Nations and Turkey to extend it for as long as needed, State Department Deputy Principal Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The 60-day extension of the Black Sea grain initiative is "really important," and the United States will continue working with its partners in the United Nations and Turkey to extend it for as long as needed, State Department Deputy Principal Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"We think it's really important that it was extended ... Broadly, we'll continue to work every channel that we can, in conjunction with the UN and our Turkish partners, to make sure that it's extended for as long as it's needed," Patel said during a press briefing.

