State Dept. Says Has No Announcement On US Ambassador Tracy's Plans For Victory Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassador Tracy's Plans for Victory Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Monday that he does not have any information to share regarding US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy's possible participation in the Victory Day activities tomorrow.

"I will let the team in Moscow speak to the Ambassador's schedule. I don't have anything to offer from here," Patel said.

Almost all the presidents of the CIS countries arrived in Moscow on Monday for the Victory Parade.

In particular, the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the prime minister of Armenia are in Moscow. The President of Tajikistan is expected to arrive in the Russian capital on Monday.

"Countries are at their whim to participate in any celebratory activity that they choose," Patel said when asked to comment on the visit by the CIS heads of states to Russia amid the efforts by the West to isolate it.

The United States and its European allies are commemorating the 78th anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany on May 8. Since the document on Germany's unconditional surrender was signed in 1945 when the new day had already begun in Moscow, Russia and almost all of the former Soviet republics celebrate Victory Day on May 9. Since 1945, a parade of service people and military equipment has been held on the Red Square to honor the memory of Soviet citizens who had died during World War II.

