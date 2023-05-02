UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Has No Plans Scheduled To Engage With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday that the department currently has no plans to schedule a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have no plans to meet or engage with Foreign Minister Lavrov," Patel said during a press briefing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last spoke with Lavrov in early April about Russia's detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is facing allegations of espionage that he denies.

Lavrov met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week during a trip to New York City.

Later the same week, Guterres met with Blinken and several members of the US Congress.

Guterres' trip to Washington was not related to his meeting with Lavrov, his spokesman said.

