State Dept. Says Has Not Seen Serious Engagement From Russia on Prisoner Exchange

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States urges Russia to engage seriously on its proposal for a prisoner exchange, but has not seen any serious engagement yet, US State Department Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We are continuing to urge them (Russia) to engage and to engage seriously on this," Price told CNN.

"Up until now, the Russians have not engaged in a way that we would consider serious ... We want them to engage constructively. We want them to engage on the proposal that we put forward."

Earlier in the day, the Moscow Regional Court on Tuesday upheld a nine-year prison sentence for US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was convicted of drug charges.