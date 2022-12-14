State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that he has nothing to preview or announce with respect to media reports that the United States is planning to send Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday that he has nothing to preview or announce with respect to media reports that the United States is planning to send Patriot air-defense systems to Ukraine.

"I don't have anything to preview or announce but our commitment to Ukraine's self-defense capabilities, including through the provision of air defense systems, is something we are committed to," Price said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system amid a series of Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure and other targets.