WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States has taken note of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that there is still a path for diplomacy, but it does not see any signs of de-escalation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We have taken note of his comments," Price told a briefing. "What we have not taken note is any indication of deescalation. We have not seen any tangible, any real sign of deescalation."