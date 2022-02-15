UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Heard Lavrov's Comments On Way For Diplomacy, But Sees No De-Escalation

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States has taken note of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying that there is still a path for diplomacy, but it does not see any signs of de-escalation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We have taken note of his comments," Price told a briefing. "What we have not taken note is any indication of deescalation. We have not seen any tangible, any real sign of deescalation."

More Stories From World

>