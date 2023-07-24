Open Menu

State Dept. Says Hopeful Of Erdogan's Plans To Discuss Grain Deal With Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 11:08 PM

The United States hopes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Black Sea grain deal will produce some success, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

"As you know, President Erdogan said on Friday that he looked to have further discussions with President Putin to urge him to rejoin the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Miller told a briefing. "We obviously would be hopeful that there would be some success out of those discussions."

