State Dept. Says ICC May Issue More Arrest Warrants For Russians Over Ukraine

Published June 27, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States believes that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue more arrest warrants for Russians with regard to the conflict in Ukraine, the State Department's ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice said on Tuesday.

"I imagine we will see additional arrest warrants and charges being considered," Beth Van Schaack told reporters.

The warrants, she said, could be related to alleged attacks on civilian infrastructure or civilians.

The ICC is continuing its investigation under the leadership of Brenda Hollis, she said.

Van Schaack also noted that some European courts are continuing their own investigations on the matter.

"No European court has yet issued an indictment or arrest warrant for any Russians.

But we know that those investigations are underway, and so it remains to be seen whether some of those will move forward," she said.

In March last year, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor, whose jurisdiction is not recognized by Russia, began investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

In March 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Russia denies any forceful transfer of children, saying it evacuates them from the front lines and places them in safe locations away from hostilities.

