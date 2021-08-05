UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says If Iran's Raisi Seeks Sanctions Lifted, Offer On Table In Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

State Dept. Says if Iran's Raisi Seeks Sanctions Lifted, Offer on Table in Vienna

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) If Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wants to see sanctions against Tehran lifted, then the offer is on the table at the upcoming round of talks over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday at a daily briefing.

"If president Raisi is genuine in his determination to see the sanctions lifted, then it is precisely what is on the table in Vienna," Price said.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the United States withdrew from the agreement. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi took office on August 5.

