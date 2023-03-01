UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says 'Imperative' For G20 To Push For Sustaining, Expanding Grain Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 09:40 PM

State Dept. Says 'Imperative' for G20 to Push for Sustaining, Expanding Grain Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United States considers it imperative that the Group of Twenty speak up on behalf of sustaining and expanding the Black Sea grain initiative, the State Department said on Wednesday.

It is imperative that the G20 speak up on behalf of sustaining and scaling up the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the State Department said in a fact sheet.

This initiative is an example of joint efforts to strengthen global food security, it stated.

"This initiative is a literal life saver for vulnerable people around the world. It ensures Ukrainian grain can reach the global market and has brought food prices down for everyone," the fact sheet added.

Secretary Antony Blinken ts traveling to New Delhi, India, on March 1-3 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

