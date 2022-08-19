UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says In Talks With Kiev, Congress On Imposing 'More And More' Russia Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 08:10 PM

State Dept. Says in Talks With Kiev, Congress on Imposing 'More and More' Russia Sanctions

The United States is in discussions with Kiev and the Congress on imposing more and more sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, James O'Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the State Department, told reporters on Friday

"We are in discussions with Ukrainians and with the members of Congress about increasing our sanctions on Russia," O'Brien said. "So, our plan is to keep rolling out more and more sanctions as long as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues his unjustified invasion."

