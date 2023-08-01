WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The State Department expects that the invitation for China's former foreign minister Qin Gang to visit the United States will now be extended to his successor, Wang Yi, spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"I don't know if we have yet officially extended that invitation but it was an invitation to the Foreign Minister," Miller told a press briefing.

"Obviously, Wang Yi is now serving in the role of Foreign Minister. So I would expect that the invitation would be extended to him."

Wang, who served as the top Chinese diplomat from 2013-2022, took over from his successor, Qin Gang, who was removed from office last week. Qin had not been seen in public for about a month, prompting media speculation. The Chinese government did not state an official reason for the staff change.