State Dept. Says Iranian Drone Transfers Violate UNSC Resolution Regardless Of Recipient

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States considers transfers of certain Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, drones) a violation of the UN Security Council resolution on the 2015 nuclear deal, no matter whether they are sent to Russia or the Houthis, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"Iran's supply of these specific types of UAVs to Russia is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231... We would have said they were a violation then too," Patel said during a press briefing, when asked why the US did not raise the issue with more urgency prior to the use of such UAVs in Ukraine.

The same drones have been used in other countries including Yemen and Syria, where Iranian-backed factions operate.

"The transfer of these specific UAVs by Iran would be a violation whether they were sent to the Houthis, whether they were sent to Russia," Patel said.

Patel was questioned about whether the US was less vocal about the issue in an attempt to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The US is currently working with partners and allies, including at the UN, to address escalating threats posed by Russia and Iran, Patel said.

The US assesses that Russia is using Iranian-made drones as part of its special military operation in Ukraine, both for kinetic and surveillance purposes, according to the Pentagon.

