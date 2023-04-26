State Dept. Says Issued 100 Visas for Russians, Including Reporters Traveling With Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States has issued nearly 100 US visas to Russian nationals, including journalists, currently traveling with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's delegation to the United Nations in New York City, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"I will note that in relation to Foreign Minister Lavrov's visit to the UN, the United States issued nearly 100 visas for Russian nationals, including for a number of journalists," Patel said during a press briefing.