State Dept. Says Labeling Russia Sponsor Of Terror Would Have 'Unintended Consequences

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday, in response to a newly introduced bill in the Senate to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, that such a move would cause unintended consequences for the international community.

Earlier in the day, US Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced the legislation.

"There's also the unintended consequences that would come with designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," Price said during a press briefing. "We believe that there are more targeted approaches that we could take that would hold the Russian economy and the Russian government to account, to continue to impose those massive costs and consequences without incurring those unintended consequences.

"

Biden administration officials in recent days have held discussions with Congress about steps that would be appropriate and effective for use against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, Price said. These steps being discussed with US lawmakers would have effects that are analogous to those envisioned in a state sponsor of terrorism designation but without those unintended consequences, he added.

Graham said during a press conference earlier in the day that US lawmakers hope to pass the legislation before the end of the year.

The White House said last week that President Biden's decision not to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism is final. Designating Russia would affect Ukraine, jeopardize food exports and would not be a "strong" way forward, the White House said.

