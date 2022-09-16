UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Next Decade 'Decisive' in US-China Competition

The US State Department said on Friday that it will cooperate with China when it's in America's interest, but sees the next decade as "decisive" in terms of US-China competition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The US State Department said on Friday that it will cooperate with China when it's in America's interest, but sees the next decade as "decisive" in terms of US-China competition.

"We will cooperate with the PRC when it's in our interest like issues like climate change and global health, but there is definitely going to be a very decisive decade here," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at a Washington Post online talk.

Sherman added that "We want to compete with China on America's future and the future of the world but we want to do that under the rules-based international order, not the set of rules that China is trying to create for itself, even though it has risen in part of that rules-based international order.

"

Regarding Americans detained in China, Sherman said the State Department had set up working groups following meetings with their Chinese counterparts that dealt with various issues, including exit bans and unjust detainment of Americans, and had "made some progress." She added that President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had raised cases by name during meetings with their Chinese counterparts.

