UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says No Intention Of Sharing Nuclear Propulsion Technology Beyond AUKUS

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 12:40 AM

State Dept. Says No Intention of Sharing Nuclear Propulsion Technology Beyond AUKUS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States does not intend to share its naval nuclear propulsion technology with countries beyond the AUKUS alliance, Anthony Wier, deputy assistant secretary for nonproliferation policy, said on Wednesday.

"I think it's been clear from the outset from the United States perspective that we have no intention of sharing our naval nuclear propulsion technology further," Wier said during a press briefing, when asked about the possibility of supplying South Korea with nuclear-powered submarines.

On Monday, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, also known as AUKUS, announced a multi-phased plan to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines and technology for their production.

China has reacted negatively to the decision, saying the three countries are moving further down the wrong path, in pursuance of their own geopolitical interests while completely ignoring concerns of the international community.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Nuclear Alliance United Kingdom South Korea United States From Share

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

8 seconds ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

51 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

51 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

51 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

51 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.