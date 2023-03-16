State Dept. Says No Intention of Sharing Nuclear Propulsion Technology Beyond AUKUS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States does not intend to share its naval nuclear propulsion technology with countries beyond the AUKUS alliance, Anthony Wier, deputy assistant secretary for nonproliferation policy, said on Wednesday.

"I think it's been clear from the outset from the United States perspective that we have no intention of sharing our naval nuclear propulsion technology further," Wier said during a press briefing, when asked about the possibility of supplying South Korea with nuclear-powered submarines.

On Monday, the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, also known as AUKUS, announced a multi-phased plan to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines and technology for their production.

China has reacted negatively to the decision, saying the three countries are moving further down the wrong path, in pursuance of their own geopolitical interests while completely ignoring concerns of the international community.