State Dept. Says No Meetings To Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday that there are no meetings to preview for Thursday between US officials and Russian officials, including Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov.

Earlier in the day, Antonov said he will visit the State Department on Thursday to meet with US officials to discuss issues about facilitating visas for Russian officials who travel to New York City to attend high-level week at the United Nations in September.

"I don't have any meetings with Russian officials, including the Ambassador to read out for tomorrow, but if we have anything to share tomorrow, we will," Price said during a press briefing.

