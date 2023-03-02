State Dept. Says No Meetings With Russia to Announce at Geneva Disarmament Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The US State Department said on Wednesday it has no meetings to announce between Russian and US delegations during a disarmament conference in Geneva.

"I don't have any meetings to announce," spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik he does not rule out contacts with US representatives at the conference in Geneva.