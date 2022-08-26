UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says No Support For Normalization When Asked On Possible Turkey-Syria Thaw

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 12:04 AM

State Dept. Says No Support for Normalization When Asked on Possible Turkey-Syria Thaw

The United States will not support efforts by countries to normalize relations with Bashar Assad's government in Syria, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Thursday with respect to potential normalization of Turkey-Syria ties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States will not support efforts by countries to normalize relations with Bashar Assad's government in Syria, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Thursday with respect to potential normalization of Turkey-Syria ties.

"The US does not intend to upgrade our diplomatic relations with the Assad regime, and we don't support other countries normalizing their relations either," Patel told reporters when asked for reaction to reports about Turkey and Syria possibly reseting relations.

More Stories From World

