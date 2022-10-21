State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce Escalation

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday it is "not true" that the United States and Russia have no communication channels to reduce escalation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday it is "not true" that the United States and Russia have no communication channels to reduce escalation.

In an op-ed article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that communication channels between Moscow and Washington have been destroyed, and the Biden administration does not want to talk to Russia on an equal footing.

"That's not true," Price said. "That is not a characterization that we would agree with. Of course, it is not business as usual with the Russian Federation, but we certainly have ways to convey messages of the highest importance to the Russian Federation."