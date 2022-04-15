UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says 'Possible' Ukraine Crisis May Last Through Year End, Trying To Shorten It

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 09:55 PM

The United States believes that it is possible that the conflict in Ukraine may last through the end of the year, and is doing its utmost to shorten it, State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing sources, that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told EU allies that the United States believes Russia's military operation in Ukraine may last through the end of 2022.

"It is possible," Price said when asked whether the Ukraine conflict could continue through the end of the year. "What we are trying to do is to shorten this conflict."

Price noted that they believe that they can shorten it by strengthening Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, providing security assistance, and pressuring Russia with sanctions.

"Ultimately, a diplomatic agreement can be achieved to bring this senseless violence and aggression to an end," the spokesman said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donbas republics for help in countering intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

The US and its allies have responded with comprehensive sanctions on Moscow and lethal aid to Kiev. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, which includes 18 155mm Howitzers, 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, and 11 Mi-17 helicopters among other military equipment.

It comes on top of the $1.7 billion in military aid already provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's operation.

