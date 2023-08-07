State Dept. Says 'Productive' China Attended Saudi Summit on Ukraine

China's participation in the Saudi summit on Ukraine was productive, but further details about the meeting are private, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) China's participation in the Saudi summit on Ukraine was productive, but further details about the meeting are private, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We did believe it was productive that China attended.

I'm not going to speak to the details of the meeting because it was a private meeting," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller added that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who attended the summit, had a separate meeting with the Chinese special envoy Li Hui on the margins of the summit.