Open Menu

State Dept. Says 'Productive' China Attended Saudi Summit On Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 11:40 PM

State Dept. Says 'Productive' China Attended Saudi Summit on Ukraine

China's participation in the Saudi summit on Ukraine was productive, but further details about the meeting are private, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) China's participation in the Saudi summit on Ukraine was productive, but further details about the meeting are private, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We did believe it was productive that China attended.

I'm not going to speak to the details of the meeting because it was a private meeting," Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller added that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who attended the summit, had a separate meeting with the Chinese special envoy Li Hui on the margins of the summit.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Saudi Victoria

Recent Stories

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

7 minutes ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

16 minutes ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

16 minutes ago
 'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

26 minutes ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

26 minutes ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

26 minutes ago
National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

21 minutes ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

26 minutes ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

21 minutes ago
 Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young liv ..

Heatwaves, high temperatures threatening young lives in South Asia: UNICEF

21 minutes ago
 Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countri ..

Ensuring Safety of Arabian Gulf Being Gulf Countries' Job - Iranian Foreign Mini ..

21 minutes ago
 District Administration Jhang announces home decor ..

District Administration Jhang announces home decoration contest on Independence ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World