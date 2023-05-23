State Dept Says Provision of F-16s to Kiev 'Priority,' to Be Implemented in Coming Months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A joint effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and then provide Kiev with the fourth generation aircraft is a priority for the United States that will be implemented in the coming months, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"I don't have any announcements about when or how that will happen, what countries they'll (F-16s) come from, but it's a priority for us and we will begin to implement that in the coming months," Miller told reporters.