UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday called reports about Washington indirectly negotiating some sort of a deal with Iran "either wrong or completely misleading."

"There are a number of reports we have seen by various outlets about different deals or purported deals or diplomatic negotiations (with Iran). The vast majority of those reports have been either wrong or completely misleading, and that includes reports of an interim deal," Miller said during a press briefing.

Earlier in June, several US media outlets reported that the United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May to discuss Tehran's nuclear program and lifting of sanctions amid a freeze in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Axios reported on Monday that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Oman last month, while the Biden administration has not publicly confirmed the talks took place.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear Oman Tehran United States May June 2015 Media

Recent Stories

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

26 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

37 minutes ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

23 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

23 minutes ago
 US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy fo ..

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy for Abraham Accords Position

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.