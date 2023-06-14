State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday called reports about Washington indirectly negotiating some sort of a deal with Iran "either wrong or completely misleading."

"There are a number of reports we have seen by various outlets about different deals or purported deals or diplomatic negotiations (with Iran). The vast majority of those reports have been either wrong or completely misleading, and that includes reports of an interim deal," Miller said during a press briefing.

Earlier in June, several US media outlets reported that the United States and Iran held indirect talks in Oman in May to discuss Tehran's nuclear program and lifting of sanctions amid a freeze in negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Axios reported on Monday that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani confirmed that Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Oman last month, while the Biden administration has not publicly confirmed the talks took place.