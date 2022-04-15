UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Reports About US Citizen Captured In Ukraine 'Not True'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022

State Dept. Says Reports About US Citizen Captured in Ukraine 'Not True'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) US State Department spokesperson Ned price on Thursday said reports about the capture of a US citizen in Ukraine by Russian forces are not true.

"I cannot confirm that because reports that this US citizen was captured in Ukraine are not true.

I can not offer anything further due to privacy considerations," Price told reporters when asked about publications in Russian social media accounts that American Joseph Ward Clark is captured. "I have reason to believe that this individual safe."

Price declined to discuss details due to privacy considerations.

