State Dept. Says Reports US Embassy in Baghdad Evacuated 'False'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The reports that the US Embassy in Baghdad has been evacuated are false, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The reports that the US Embassy in Baghdad has been evacuated are false, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"These reports are false. Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens and the security of our facilities remains our highest priority," the spokesperson said.