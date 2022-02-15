UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Russia Could De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis Within 'Hours Or Days'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 02:00 AM

State Dept. Says Russia Could De-Escalate Ukraine Crisis Within 'Hours or Days'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The world could see signs of de-escalation in Ukraine within a matter of hours or days if Russia makes the political decision to make it happen, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Monday.

"In the course of hours or days we could see tangible signs of de-escalation if Russia makes the political decision to to do," Price said.

More Stories From World

