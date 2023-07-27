Open Menu

State Dept. Says Russian UNESCO Membership Not Just Up To US

Published July 27, 2023

State Dept. Says Russian UNESCO Membership Not Just Up to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Membership in UNESCO depends on the entire organization, not just the United States, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday, when asked if Russia should remain a member after recent strikes in Ukraine that hit cultural sites.

Earlier this week, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said she condemned Russian attacks that reportedly damaged cultural sites in Odessa. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the strikes were based on thoroughly verified information to avoid hitting civilian and historical heritage sites.

"Entry into UNESCO... is not singularly a decision for the United States," Patel told reporters. "It would be up to the entirety of the organization."

The Soviet Union joined UNESCO in 1954. Its mandate was passed to Russia as a successor state in 1991.

The US officially rejoined UNESCO on July 10, becoming the 194th member state.

The Trump administration decided to exit the institution nearly five years ago, citing "anti-Israel bias."

