State Dept Says Sanctions Compatible With New START Treaty, Allow Russian Inspectors in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) US sanctions against Russia are compatible with the New START treaty and do not prevent Russians from inspecting American facilities, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"US sanctions and restrictive measures imposed as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine are fully compatible with the New START Treaty.

They don't prevent Russian inspectors from conducting treaty inspections in the United States," Price said during a press briefing.