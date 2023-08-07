State Dept. Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Was Productive, Sullivan and Nuland Attended

The Saudi summit on Ukraine held over the weekend was productive, and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland attended on behalf of the United States, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023)

"I would say that we felt there were productive talks that were attended on the US part, obviously by Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser, and by acting Deputy Secretary Nuland," Miller said during a press briefing. "We thought it was productive that a number of countries were able to hear directly from Ukraine."