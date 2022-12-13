UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says Sees No Indication Of Foul Play In Death Of US Sports Reporter Wahl

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States has seen no indication that foul play was involved in the death of CBS sports journalist Grant Wahl while covering the World Cup in Qatar, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

On Friday, Price confirmed reports of Wahl's death and expressed condolences to his family. Grant Wahl's brother, Eric Wahl, reportedly claimed that the journalist collapsed during a match and later died after being transferred to a hospital. Eric Wahl also expressed skepticism about whether the death was natural.

"When it comes to the tragic death of Grant Wahl, what I can say is that his remains were repatriated today," Price said during a press briefing on Monday. "We have seen no indication of foul play or anything nefarious at this point.

"

Wahl's remains are now in the possession of the New York City Medical Examiner and will undergo an autopsy in the US, Price said.

Qatar has been cooperative with the US in the wake of Wahl's death, Price added.

Earlier in the World Cup, Wahl was temporarily blocked from entering a stadium for wearing a shirt with a rainbow and soccer ball amid attempts by Qatari authorities to restrict pro-LGBT demonstrations. Wahl, who identifies as gay, claimed his brother received death threats.

Last Monday, Wahl wrote that he had been sick for approximately ten days and received antibiotics after getting diagnosed with bronchitis, according to US media reports. Wahl also confirmed he tested negative for COVID-19.

