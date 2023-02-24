State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' About China Peace Plan Being Constructive Path Forward

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) There are reasons to be leery of the potential for China's proposals to facilitate peace in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"I think when it comes to these reports of a peace proposal ” look, there are reasons to be skeptical. We are skeptical that reports of a proposal like this will be a constructive path forward," Price told a briefing.