State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplied Arms Were Used in Belgorod Attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The State Department has seen reports that US-supplied weapons were used in the recent cross-border attack on Russia's Belgorod region, but is skeptical of their veracity, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, adding that the US does not support strikes inside Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the aftermath of the elimination of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that attacked the Grayvoronsky district in the Belgorod region on Monday. The footage shows several burned-out armored vehicles, as well as US-made Humvees, partially caught in craters from exploding ammunition.

"We've seen some of the reports circulating on social media and elsewhere making claims that US-supplied weapons were used in these attacks. I will say that we're skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," Miller told a briefing. "As a more general principle, as we've said, and I believe I said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we've made that clear. But as we've also said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war."