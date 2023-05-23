UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' Of Reports US-Supplied Arms Were Used In Belgorod Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 11:05 PM

State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplied Arms Were Used in Belgorod Attack

The State Department has seen reports that US-supplied weapons were used in the recent cross-border attack on Russia's Belgorod region, but is skeptical of their veracity, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, adding that the US does not support strikes inside Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The State Department has seen reports that US-supplied weapons were used in the recent cross-border attack on Russia's Belgorod region, but is skeptical of their veracity, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, adding that the US does not support strikes inside Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry published a video of the aftermath of the elimination of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that attacked the Grayvoronsky district in the Belgorod region on Monday. The footage shows several burned-out armored vehicles, as well as US-made Humvees, partially caught in craters from exploding ammunition.

"We've seen some of the reports circulating on social media and elsewhere making claims that US-supplied weapons were used in these attacks. I will say that we're skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," Miller told a briefing. "As a more general principle, as we've said, and I believe I said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we've made that clear. But as we've also said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war."

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Social Media Vehicles Belgorod From

Recent Stories

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlN ..

Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi during &#039;A Call From ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over ..

Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Warsaw Seeking Continued Deployment of Germany's P ..

Warsaw Seeking Continued Deployment of Germany's Patriot Systems in Poland - Def ..

1 minute ago
 UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary coope ..

UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister Mariusz Blasz ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.