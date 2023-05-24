State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplied Arms Were Used in Belgorod Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The State Department has seen reports that US-supplied weapons were used in the recent cross-border attack on Russia's Belgorod region, but is skeptical of their veracity, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, adding that the US does not support strikes inside Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video of the aftermath of the elimination of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group that attacked the Grayvoronsky district in the Belgorod region on Monday. The footage shows several burned-out armored vehicles, as well as US-made Humvees, partially caught in craters from exploding ammunition.

"We've seen some of the reports circulating on social media and elsewhere making claims that US-supplied weapons were used in these attacks. I will say that we're skeptical at this time of the veracity of these reports," Miller told a briefing. "As a more general principle, as we've said, and I believe I said yesterday, we do not encourage or enable strikes inside of Russia, and we've made that clear.

But as we've also said it is up to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war."

The United States does not know who is behind the attack on the Belgorod region, Miller added.

On Monday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region and announced an anti-terrorist operation. Several civilians sustained injuries and one male local resident died in the attack.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian nationalist formations that infiltrated the Belgorod region had been blocked and defeated.

More than 70 Ukrainian militants, four armored fighting vehicles and five pickups were destroyed in the counter-terrorist operation, the ministry said, adding that the rest were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated.